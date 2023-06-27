Southeast Ohio environmental violator receives jail time

CORNING, Ohio (WTAP) – An environmental polluter in southeast Ohio received jail time, community control, and community service.

Benjamin L. Altier, 66 of Corning, Ohio, pleaded guilty to theft and improperly storing or disposing of brine, the waste byproduct consisting of water, oil, and salts that is brought to the surface during the extraction of oil and gas.

Theft is a fifth-degree felony and improperly storing or disposing of brine is an unclassified misdemeanor, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Altier was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years of community control, 50 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $5,129.16 in restitution to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Altier’s company, Altier Brothers Inc., was ordered to pay $5,000 in fines, $10,000 in restitution to Rural Action for the remediation of Sunday Creek, and was placed under one year of community control.

According to Yost, Altier fabricated wastewater disposal tickets, then submitted the fraudulent tickets to ODNR, so that he was reimbursed for disposal fees that he did not pay.

Instead of properly disposing of the wastewater, which he collected during the plugging of multiple orphan wells, Altier dumped some of it on land and improperly stored the rest.

The Altier investigation was conducted by the Environmental Enforcement Unit of the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Criminal Prosecution Unit of the AG’s Environmental Enforcement Section.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.