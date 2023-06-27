Veteran walking trail will be finished in the coming weeks

Marietta's Gold Star Park's veteran trail will be done soon.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The second half of Marietta Gold Star Park’s veteran’s walking trail will be complete in the next couple weeks.

Phase two, according to Mayor Schlicher, costs about $50,000.

He said the first half of the trail was started back in 2018.

This is a part of a bigger effort to spruce up the park over the last five years, according to Schlicher. In that time period, monuments have been put in, a pavilion has been built, and more.

Schlicher said the effort isn’t just on the city’s part. It’s been a collaborative endeavor.

“There’s a lot of money that’s been put into that from veterans organizations, there’s been a lot of money privately donated, a lot of money just raised from the community…,” he said.

Schlicher said there are also plans to put in another monument as well as work on the tennis and pickleball courts.

