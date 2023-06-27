Voters debate a proposed constitutional amendment in Ohio as a special election looms

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohioans will vote on Issue 1 in a special election on August 8. Issue 1 proposes a 60% vote requirement to approve constitutional amendments in the state.

Currently in Ohio, a simple majority of 50%-plus-one is required to pass constitutional amendments.

On Monday, labor and faith leaders joined with advocacy groups Common Cause Ohio and We Are Ohio to host a press conference opposing Issue 1. Mia Lewis, Associate Director of Common Cause Ohio, said the amendment proposed by issue 1 is blatantly undemocratic. “This is like, if you are playing a game of kickball and one team scored six and the other team scored four, and the four was a winner,” Lewis said. “You’d be like, ‘wait.’ A six-year-old could tell that that isn’t fair. That’s not fair. That’s not right.”

In addition to raising the vote threshold required to pass constitutional amendments, Issue 1 also proposes to make it harder for citizens to get those amendments on the ballot in the first place. Current state code allows citizen petitioned amendments to get on the ballot with signatures from electors in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Issue 1 would change that to requiring signatures from electors in all 88.

Cindy Brown, an Ohio voter who attended Monday’s press conference, said she was concerned about these changes. “I don’t care what party you’re in,” she said. “This is an assault on the right of the citizen of this state to have some effect on what goes on our ballot.”

LeeAnn Johnson, State Central Committee Woman for Ohio Senate District 30, has a different perspective on requiring signatures from every county. “In rural areas like ours, it gives us a voice,” Johnson said. “Because many outside interest groups come into Ohio, and they don’t even consider places like Washington, Athens, Meigs, Noble, Monroe Counties, and the people who represent those areas.

Johnson said raising the threshold for passing amendments is responsible, rather than undemocratic. “Our constitution is the document that tells the government what to do,” she said. “And changing that willy-nilly is dangerous. It allows outside people from outside of Ohio to come in and change how Ohioans live.”

Washington County Republican Party Chairman Joe Durkin agrees. “You’re electing people at a bare minimum,” he said. “You shouldn’t be able to change the constitution at that level too. I mean, this is something very serious that is going to affect a lot of people.”

Issue 1 will be the only item on the ballot in the August 8 election.

