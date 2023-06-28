Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California but caused no major injuries, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

Eight people were transported to hospitals — seven with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

Parts of the demolished truck remained on the tracks after the crash, while other parts lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver, who was among those taken to hospitals, apparently got out of the vehicle before the crash, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the aid of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when “it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks” at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

“There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries,” the statement said. “Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

