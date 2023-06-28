Busy travel, increased police patrols expected ahead of 4th of July holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority is prepared for another busy Fourth of July travel period on the West Virginia Turnpike.

An estimated 1.355 million vehicle transactions are expected to be completed on the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11-day period from Thursday, June 29, 2023 to Sunday, July 9, 2023.

“We’ll begin to see an increase on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29, 2023,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Because the holiday falls on a Tuesday, we see people who are traveling for a vacation and weekend travelers – the weekend before and the weekend after. This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”

Statistics also show Independence Day is the most dangerous weekend to be out on the roads.

Starting tomorrow, June 28, West Virginia State Police will be increasing its presence throughout our region to be on the lookout for distracted, drunk, or speedy drivers.

“Specifically around Interstate 64 and US Route 52. We’re going to be on the lookout for any kind of aggressive driving, speed emphasis, seatbelts, said West Virginia State Police Trooper Jacob Wellman. “We’re going to have a big emphasis on DUIs.”

Trooper Wellman says I-64 and US Route 52 are major hubs for crashes, especially on holiday weekends.

“We’re going to have a ton of people throughout our state, both locals and people from out of state, so our focus is to just ensure the safety of drivers coming through. Slow down, wear your seatbelt. If you have too much to drink, be smart and responsible. Have somebody, designated drivers, ubers,” said Trooper Wellman.

With extra troopers on the roads the next few days, that means you’ll be passing more people getting pulled over.

Trooper Wellman says it’s important for everyone on the road to be vigilant and ready to move on.

“As long as it’s not going to put yourself or another driver at risk you with you changing lanes, we would absolutely ask that you get over for everyone’s safety,” Trooper Wellman said.

The holiday weekend is a time everyone wants to get out and have fun, in or out of town. Wellman says some drivers get eager to get to their destination too quickly.

“I think a lot of people have short-term focus when they’re driving,” stated Trooper Wellman. “They want to get from Point A to Point B as fast as possible without realizing the danger they put themselves and other people in.”

Wellman says with the influx of traffic expected to hit the roads this weekend and this summer, drivers should remember reckless driving not only puts yourself at risk, but everyone on the road.

The West Virginia Turnpike is expecting around 600,000 vehicle transactions in the five-day period between Friday, June 30, 2023 and Tuesday, July 4, 2023, with 175,000 transactions expected just on June 30.

11-Day Travel Forecast – WV Turnpike Vehicle Transactions

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - 130,000

Friday, June 30, 2023 - 175,000

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - 145,000

Sunday, July 2, 2023 - 105,000

Monday, July 3, 2023 - 90,000

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - 80,000

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 - 105,000

Thursday, July 6, 2023 - 115,000

Friday, July 7, 2023 - 140,000

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - 145,000

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - 125,000

The West Virginia State Police is also increasing presence on the West Virginia Turnpike during the holiday period.

All West Virginia Turnpike booths are set up to accept E-ZPass with at least one designated E-ZPass lane northbound and at least one designated E-ZPass lane southbound.

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass,

Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.

The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.

