Grant brings Macksburg closer to first centralized sewage system

The Village of Macksburg will receive a nearly $3,364,988 Ohio BUILDS grant to construct a centralized wastewater collection and treatment system.
The Ohio builds grant covers roughly 60% of the sewage system.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MACKSBURG, Ohio (WTAP) - Macksburg is one step closer to bringing the first centralized sewage system the village has ever had.

Washington County commissioner James Booth explained that sewage currently flows into Duck Creek.

“This is not only good for Macksburg but it’s good for the communities downstream, which of course duck creek feeds into the main rivers like the Muskingum and the Ohio. So, that all just flows downstream.”

Booth explained that 89% of Macksburg meets the low-to-moderate income standard.

Washington County Commission president Kevin Ritter said nearly 200 residents will benefit from the sewer installation.

“Macksburg is a village that has struggled for some time with some of these infrastructure issues. Sewer is a big one, so if we can get that in place we look to continue to build on the momentum and see some economic development in that part of the county.”

Ritter added that the commission has brought in well over 20 million dollars in state and federal dollars since implementing their Safe Water project some two years ago.

The Ohio builds grant covers roughly 60% of the sewage system. Additional grants will be finalized in the coming days to help cover costs for the project.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

