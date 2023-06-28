Humane Society of the Ohio Valley will have reduced adoption fees throughout July

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is participating in Empty the Shelters throughout July.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ this year.

That means the shelter will have $25 adoption fees for all animals that are vaccinated and spayed or neutered throughout July.

That’s according to Shelter Director Amy Rogers.

She said the shelter has participated in the initiative for the past three or four years. Their adoption rates almost double during the month long initiative.

“We are completely full. I don’t think we have any empty kennels - maybe one or two - so it would be great if we could get lots of animals into their homes,” Rogers said.

She added that the shelter encourages people who are interested in dogs to call in advance. The shelter’s number is 740-373-5959.

Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is partnering with MetLife Pet Insurance to make Empty the Shelters possible. It’s a nationwide effort.

