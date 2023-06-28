New ticket credit program available for Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new ticket credit program is being offered by the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

As the reopening of Memorial Bridge approaches, Parkersburg Bridge Partners held an open house style gathering at American Legion Post 15 to answer questions.

The new ticket credit program is designed for customers still holding toll tickets purchased prior to the bridge’s closure.

Old tickets can be turned in until the end of the year, and the credits will be valid until the end of 2024.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners General Manager Terry Velligan said a frequently asked question is about MOV Pass, which comes with a free transponder when an account is opened.

“It’s a little sticker tag that goes up in your windshield. You don’t have to move it, it’s always with the vehicle. And with that account, it identifies that vehicle, so when you cross over Memorial Bridge it identifies that and deducts from that account. It’s really easy and really simple, so I believe people will be really pleased with how that turns out.”

The transponder will be required for customers using the ticket credit program as well as for those selecting the $30/month unlimited subscription.

The second of four open house style events will be held July 26th.

The Memorial Bridge is projected to re-open in the fall.

