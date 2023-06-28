New ticket credit program available for Memorial Bridge

Old tickets can be turned in until the end of the year, and the credits will be valid until the end of 2024.
The Memorial Bridge is projected to re-open fall 2023.
The Memorial Bridge is projected to re-open fall 2023.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new ticket credit program is being offered by the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

As the reopening of Memorial Bridge approaches, Parkersburg Bridge Partners held an open house style gathering at American Legion Post 15 to answer questions.

The new ticket credit program is designed for customers still holding toll tickets purchased prior to the bridge’s closure.

Old tickets can be turned in until the end of the year, and the credits will be valid until the end of 2024.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners General Manager Terry Velligan said a frequently asked question is about MOV Pass, which comes with a free transponder when an account is opened.

“It’s a little sticker tag that goes up in your windshield. You don’t have to move it, it’s always with the vehicle. And with that account, it identifies that vehicle, so when you cross over Memorial Bridge it identifies that and deducts from that account. It’s really easy and really simple, so I believe people will be really pleased with how that turns out.”

The transponder will be required for customers using the ticket credit program as well as for those selecting the $30/month unlimited subscription.

The second of four open house style events will be held July 26th.

The Memorial Bridge is projected to re-open in the fall.

Toll rates and more information are available HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Wood County Board of Education meets.
Wood County Board of Education appoints a new Williamstown Elementary School principal
One dead in fatal crash near Waterford

Latest News

Parkersburg man pleads not guilty to charges including battery of a governmental representative
Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8
Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8
We Have Your Six providing signs for vets before Fourth of July
We Have Your Six providing signs for vets before Fourth of July
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation executive director stepping away from role
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation executive director stepping away from role