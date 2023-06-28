Obituary: Baldwin, Judith “Judi” Lynn (Winston)

Judith “Judi” Lynn (Winston) Baldwin, of Amesville Ohio, was finally reunited with the love of her life on June 26, 2023. Her husband, Michael Walton Baldwin, died in 2014, and Judi spent the last 9 years talking about how much she was looking forward to seeing him in heaven (and not having a stupid messed up back).

Born to Paul and Bettie (Broughman) Winston on October 9, 1949, Judi was a real-life Anne of Green Gables. Even Judi’s mother lovingly called her “Little Redhead Girl”. After many bruised knees, stitches, and fishing trips Judi would go on to pursue a career in nursing which would eventually lead her to find her husband Michael and the beginning of a long, loving marriage. Not war, not a broken back, and not even the loss of her family would stop her from raising four healthy boys and giving her all for family and community. Whether in mission support, foster care, feeding and clothing those in need or simply cheering for a high schooler who didn’t have anyone at the game to cheer for them, she gave what she could. When she wasn’t wrangling her four boys, Judi loved putzing around the farm on her tracker, finding new places to plant flowers, discovering things to spray, and finding unique distractions to be late for dinner. On her days off she could be found inside cheering for her Steelers (and sometimes the opposing team) while sewing or crocheting clothes and blankets.

Judi was preceded in death by her husband Michael Baldwin, her parents Paul and Bettie Winston, and brothers Paul and Daniel “Josh” Winston. Judi is survived by her children Jeremiah, Jacob, Joseph, and Jonathan, and grandchildren Nehemiah, Abigail, Alixandria, Mackenzie, Isaac, and Ezekiel.

A wake will be held at a later time.

A wake will be held at a later time.

