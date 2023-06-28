Obituary: Clay, Louie Mae

Louie Mae Clay, 78, passed on June 27, 2023 in Jefferson, OH. Born March 27, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Wilbur and Girta (Nutter) McFarland.

She was the office manager for the family-owned business Clay’s Inc. Truck Repair. She married the love of her life, Willis on 06/28/1964 in Harrisville, WV. Louie liked to sew, quilting and traveling to WV, Canada and Niagara Falls. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and watching the grandkids in gymnastics.

Left to cherish her memory are: Husband: Willis; Children: Tom (Lori) Clay and Rita (Tim) Spurlock; Grandchildren: Krystal (David) Cherniski; Jessica Clay; TJ (Blayre) Spurlock; Great-Grandchildren: Sierra Cherniski; Desiree Moore; David Clay; Liam Marcrom; Logan Spurlock; Maverick Cherniski; Jaxson Spurlock and Winter Cherniski; Ex-Daughter-in-Law: Maryellen (Paul) Spencer; and Niece: Debbie Newlon

She was preceded by a son: Lewis; Brother: Ed; and her Parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, July 3, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the King Knob Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

