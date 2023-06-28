Obituary: McClaskey, Barbara E. Perdue

Barbara E. Perdue McClaskey, 76, passed away on June 9th, 2023. Barbara grew up in Washington County and resided in Vinton County. She was a beloved cousin, sister, daughter, mother, and grandmother as well as savior to 100′s of pets over the years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, August 6th at 2 PM in the first shelter on the left at Goodfellows Park on Rt 550, Fleming, Ohio.

