Obituary: Schoolcraft, Willard

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willard Schoolcraft, 87, of Wooster, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Ohio’s Hospice Lifecare.

He was born on February 22, 1936, the son of Peter P. and Sarah Cottrell Schoolcraft. 

On September 16, 1982, he married Norma Spencer, who survives.

Willard served his country in the United States Army and as a National Guard. He worked at Smucker’s for 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Norma, he is survived by his children Donna Brady of Prichard, WV, Pamela Meadows and Kenneth Schoolcraft both of Lockney, WV; step children David Hendrix of Shreve and Mike Hendrix of Woodsfield, OH; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Audria McCumbers, Mollie Cain and Dollie King, many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death a brother Melvin Preston Schoolcraft and sister Mary Jane Nicholas.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Nicut Rd., Orma, WV. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice Lifecare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

