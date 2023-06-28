Obituary: Wharton, William “Bill”

William “Bill” Wharton, 96, of Marietta, Ohio passed away peacefully on Jun 21st at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He lived an active life until his last few weeks. He was the youngest of 8 children born to Chet and Molly Wharton of Elba, Ohio, in 1927. He moved to Marietta at age 12, when his mother passed away, to live with his sister Marie, her husband Homer Carver and their daughter Betty June Carver Huck. This is where he would meet the love of his life Mary Jean Beardmore Wharton around 1940. They would marry in 1948 and have 4 sons.

Dad would serve in the Korean War, stationed in Nancy, France for 2 years. He took mom with him and also met lifelong friends John and Iris Westmoreland at this time. He returned home to go to work at American Cyanamid for 37 years in Marietta and Willow Island. Upon retirement in 1982 he went to work for his brothers Clarence and Bob in their oil and gas businesses.

Bill took pride in having a clean car to drive year-round and working on his Airstream RV. He could rehab an old lawnmower in an afternoon after getting parts at Marietta Ignition. Dad was also a 75 year member of the Masonic Lodge in Macksburg and attended meetings up until 2023.

Later in life, he loved attending church services at 6th & Washington Sts with mom, going to Bob Evans, Neader’s Diner, Whit’s, and loved mowing grass with his zero-turn riding mower. Dad and mom had wonderful neighbors on Gregg St who became part of the family. The staff at IGA and Greenleaf Landscapes were very good to our parents.

Bill is survived by Julie (Mark) Wharton of Belpre, Craig (Diane) Wharton of Crownsville, MD, Paul (Silvia) Wharton of Coppell TX, and Keith (Leslie) Wharton of Hollister, CA. Also surviving, his special niece Lisa (Paul) Wharton of Buckhannon, W.Va. 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren also remain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his 7 siblings, beloved wife Mary, after nearly 74 years of marriage, his oldest son Mark, and family friend Judy Hoff.

Calling hours will be on Thursday Aug 10, from 6-8 pm with a Masonic Service to follow. The memorial service will be Fri Aug 11, at 11 am at Hadley Funeral Home on the Pike with burial to follow at Lower Salem Cemetery. Evangelist Roger Rush will conduct the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Humane Society or the 6th & Washington Sts. Church of Christ.

