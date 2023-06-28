Officials share tips to stay safe in the smoke

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unhealthy air levels due to smoke from the Canadian Wildfires may cause issues for residents around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

As the smoky conditions continue across the Mid-Ohio Valley there are steps you can take to stay safe.

Keeping an eye on the airnow.gov website to see the air quality can help.

When we see values in the unhealthy range Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Public Information Officer Amy Phelps says you should take it easy.

“If it is where they believe you should take precautions, what you need to do is pretty much stay inside and limit activity outdoors. If you are doing something outdoors, and you feel like it’s affecting you; then you need to come inside immediately,” said Phelps.

Memorial Health System Emergency Medicine Physician Brian Scharfenberg says going inside a place with air conditioning is best.

“If you’re using things like window air conditioners, and it has a setting where you can recycle the air rather than pulling in fresh air; that would be a good idea. Making sure the filter in that unit is clean, and closing windows if you can,” said Scharfenberg.

He added that if you do not have access to air conditioning, you might want to find somewhere that does.

Scharfenberg shares if you are having breathing difficulties due to the smoke, find a cool place inside.

“Maybe rest for a minute and sort of get a sense of whether the symptoms you feel were just associated with the exposure,” stated Scharfenberg.

He went on to add that if you do not feel like you are improving, visit your doctor or go to the hospital.

If you have chronic conditions like asthma or COPD, you may want to keep your medicine handy.

“Making sure medications are on hand if you are a person that suffers from things like chronic heart or lung disease. If you are someone that has a rescue inhaler, for example, make sure you have one handy in case you need it,” said Scharfenberg.

Phelps and Scharfenberg both indicated that if you are younger, older, or have health issues; you should do your best to keep activities limited until the smoke clears.

