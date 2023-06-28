OMEGA raises more than $132,000 for children in need

WV OMEGA presents a check for $132,335 to the Children’s Home Society of WV on June 27, 2023....
WV OMEGA presents a check for $132,335 to the Children’s Home Society of WV on June 27, 2023. Photo participants left to right: Greg Darby, Little General Store, Inc., Mary White, Children’s Home Society of WV, Traci Nelson, WV OMEGA, Brian Waugh, Par Mar Stores.(WV OMEGA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised more than $132,000 to help children in West Virginia deal with crisis in the family.

OMEGA raised a total of $132,335 during their “Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Mother’s Day Campaign.”

The funds will go to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, according to OMEGA President Traci Nelson.

Specifically, the money will be used for the Children’s Home Society’s efforts to find foster and adoptive homes for children, to assist the emergency child shelters, and to support their resource centers.

As part of OMEGA’s campaign, brightly colored paper flowers were sold over a multi-month period at nearly 500 OMEGA-member convenience and grocery stores across the Mountain State.

Additionally, OMEGA will hold its Jan Vineyard Children’s Charity Golf Outing in September for this initiative.

Nearly $3.3 million has been raised by OMEGA since 2003 for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children.

“West Virginians take care of their own; particularly our children,” said Nelson. “We are very thankful that our convenience store members were able to raise this money to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable population.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Stephen M. Davis
Obituary: Davis, Stephen M.
Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services
Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services

Latest News

Southeast Ohio environmental violator receives jail time
The City of Ripley kicks off their six day Independence Day celebration
One dead in fatal crash near Waterford
Panera Bakery Cafe partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation