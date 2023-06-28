OMEGA raises more than $132,000 for children in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised more than $132,000 to help children in West Virginia deal with crisis in the family.

OMEGA raised a total of $132,335 during their “Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Mother’s Day Campaign.”

The funds will go to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, according to OMEGA President Traci Nelson.

Specifically, the money will be used for the Children’s Home Society’s efforts to find foster and adoptive homes for children, to assist the emergency child shelters, and to support their resource centers.

As part of OMEGA’s campaign, brightly colored paper flowers were sold over a multi-month period at nearly 500 OMEGA-member convenience and grocery stores across the Mountain State.

Additionally, OMEGA will hold its Jan Vineyard Children’s Charity Golf Outing in September for this initiative.

Nearly $3.3 million has been raised by OMEGA since 2003 for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children.

“West Virginians take care of their own; particularly our children,” said Nelson. “We are very thankful that our convenience store members were able to raise this money to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable population.

