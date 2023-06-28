One dead in fatal crash near Waterford

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) – One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Waterford Township.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, around 8:30 p.m.

Norman L. Christopher Jr., 85, of Waterford, Ohio was traveling westbound on Milner Road near Hayesville Road in Waterford Township when he veered off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Christopher was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSHP, Beverly & Waterford Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, and Westfall Towing responded to the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Marietta Post of the OSHP has recently investigated eight traffic crashes resulting in fatalities between Washington and Morgan Counties. All victims involved in these crashes were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Patrol reminds everyone to buckle up every time they get into a vehicle.

