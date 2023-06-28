Parkersburg Area Community Foundation executive director stepping away from role

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judy Sjostedt Ritchie will be stepping down as Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s executive director. She says it’s time for her to step away.

“Yeah, this has been my home outside of home for the past 24 years,” Sjotedt Ritchie said. “So, it’s always a difficult transition. But in every organization, there comes a time when you have to know it’s time for you to pass the baton to the next person.”

Sjostedt Ritchie will be handing off the reigns of executive director to Fred Rader. Rader said Judy has helped in teaching him to take over in this new position.

“Judy is an expert when it comes to the community foundation. She teaches nationally on foundation issues. So, I’ve been able to learn a lot from her,” Rader said.

Sjostedt Ritchie is leaving the executive director role after significantly impacting the foundation for the better.

She helped grow their assets from $7.6 million to $80 million, distributing $47 million in total grants and expanding the foundation’s reach. Including counties outside of Wood such as Doddridge, Ritchie and even Lewis County.

“And so, Judy has been very integral in helping with that mindset,” Parkersburg Area Community Foundation board of director chairperson, Marie Caltrider said. “That we need to look beyond our own door. We need to look beyond our own city. And we need to look to the region.”

Sjostedt Ritchie will be receiving the title of “Executive Director Emerita” and says she appreciates her time serving the foundation.

“It’s been a privilege to serve this organization for 24 years. Having served its donors, its grantees, our community and our board. I always say I have the best job in the community because you are meeting daily with generous people who want to do something for the good of the community,” Sjostedt Ritchie said. “And the other part of the day, you’re meeting with people doing good works in the community who are the recipients from the first half. So, it’s been a wonderful 24 years.”

Sjostedt Ritchie will be focusing on community and economic development in her home of Ravenswood and to be with her family. She will remain on the foundation’s board.

Other accomplishments from Sjostedt Ritchie’s time as the longest-serving executive director include:

Substantially increasing its annual grant-making capacity from $341,957 to $3.6 million.

Ensuring PACF was among the first accredited under the National Standards for Community Foundations in 2006, maintaining continuous accreditation since, and receiving “clean and unqualified” annual audits.

Securing PACF’s first permanent headquarters at 1620 Park Avenue; remaining debt-free and developing operating, building and technology reserves.

Establishing PACF’s competitive edge over the commercial gift funds; transforming it from solely a trust enterprise to a corporate model venture.

While rapidly expanding, holding annual operating costs to an average of 1.2% of assets.

Successfully navigating PACF through a global pandemic and economic volatility.

Launching the Civic Leaders Fellowship, now in its 12th year, employing 140 students, retaining 70% of graduates within 3-hours’ drive radius of PACF, and delivering a $32 return on investment for each donor $1 supplied (per Ohio University study).

Introducing Give Local MOV, raising over $2.5 million since 2014 for area nonprofits.

Establishing a national reputation for leadership, having served on the Council on Foundations Community Foundations Leadership Team, as a Center for Community Foundations Excellence educator, and conference presenter.

Spearheading statewide philanthropy as founding Board Chair for the WV Grantmakers Association (now Philanthropy WV) revitalization under the WV Community Foundations Consortium.

Building a diverse, highly competent regional Board of Directors and enlisting 200-plus volunteers annually.

Receiving numerous accolades for PACF, among the most notable being the 2019 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development’s Award for Public Private Partnerships from Dr. Ben Carson and multiple WV Governor’s Awards for Volunteerism and Service.

