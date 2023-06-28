Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center will be hosting a community event next week.

The center is hosting the third annual tastes and tunes on July 8th from seven to ten in the evening.

The event will feature local food, drinks and music. Including bands such as Oyo and The Sour Mash String Band.

The center’s managing director, Jessie Siefert said the event will be going on regardless of the weather.

“With this event, it’s outside right there on Market Street but it happens rain or shine because the arts center is big. So, if the weather doesn’t cooperate we can move the whole party indoors. Also our artist market will be open and this regional exhibit that you see behind me will also be open for you to come and enjoy,” Siefert said.

Sponsors of the event include Jan Dils, Mary Riccobene and Hughes Properties.

Tickets for the event will start at $35 for one and $60 for two. If you would like to get tickets for the event, you can click this link for more information.

