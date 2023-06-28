Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8

The event is back for its third year.
Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8
Parkersburg Arts Center to host Tastes and Tunes on July 8(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center will be hosting a community event next week.

The center is hosting the third annual tastes and tunes on July 8th from seven to ten in the evening.

The event will feature local food, drinks and music. Including bands such as Oyo and The Sour Mash String Band.

The center’s managing director, Jessie Siefert said the event will be going on regardless of the weather.

“With this event, it’s outside right there on Market Street but it happens rain or shine because the arts center is big. So, if the weather doesn’t cooperate we can move the whole party indoors. Also our artist market will be open and this regional exhibit that you see behind me will also be open for you to come and enjoy,” Siefert said.

Sponsors of the event include Jan Dils, Mary Riccobene and Hughes Properties.

Tickets for the event will start at $35 for one and $60 for two. If you would like to get tickets for the event, you can click this link for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Wood County Board of Education meets.
Wood County Board of Education appoints a new Williamstown Elementary School principal
One dead in fatal crash near Waterford

Latest News

Parkersburg man pleads not guilty to charges including battery of a governmental representative
We Have Your Six providing signs for vets before Fourth of July
We Have Your Six providing signs for vets before Fourth of July
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation executive director stepping away from role
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation executive director stepping away from role
The Memorial Bridge is projected to re-open fall 2023.
New ticket credit program available for Memorial Bridge