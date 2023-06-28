Parkersburg man pleads not guilty to charges including battery of a governmental representative

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing charges including battery of a governmental representative for his alleged involvement in a high-speed police chase last January.

Martin Riley Robinson of Parkersburg was arraigned Wednesday on charges of fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, escape from custody, and battery of a governmental representative. Police say Robinson attempted to escape from home confinement in January of 2022, striking a home confinement officer in the process and leading police on a chase through Wood County and into Washington County, Ohio.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was previously convicted of charges related to the chase in Washington County in November of 2022.

For his charges in Wood County, Robinson could face ten years in prison.

Robinson will go to trial on August 22.

You can find WTAP’s 2022 coverage of the chase here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.