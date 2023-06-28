Right Path for Washington County promotes healthy youth development

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Right Path for Washington County is a non-profit dedicated to promoting healthy youth development.

This is done through summer social events, drug-free campaigns, and intervention services.

The social events include swim parties and mini food markets to provide fresh produce to help build healthy habits at a young age.

Cathy Harper of the Right Path for Washington County said prevention tents can often be intimidating and lack connection.

Harper explained that engaging events can help people feel a part of a community they might not otherwise feel connected to.

“It’s easier to prevent than it is sometime to treat them after the fact. Our goal is to raise a bunch of healthy kids and get them to stay here and feel like they are a part of the community.”

A free swim night is coming to the Marietta Aquatic Center June 30th from 6pm-8pm.

A mini farmers market will also be available at the pool party.

