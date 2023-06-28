Smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads through Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, smoke stretched across the Ohio River and covered the hills that wreath the Mid-Ohio Valley in a thick, hazy sheet, courtesy of ongoing wildfires in Eastern Canada.

Brian Holbert, a life long Parkersburg resident, said he went up to Fort Boreman to take pictures to send to his brother, who didn’t believe just how thick the smoke was. “A couple weeks ago you could see it in the trees, but today it seems like it’s more closer to the ground, and I can even smell it,” he said. “It’s thick. I can smell it.”

Holbert said he’s an avid outdoorsman. But the extent of the smoke was like nothing he’s seen before. “I guess maybe the way the jet stream’s blown this smoke down here, you can tell there’s a difference,” he said. “You know, I’m 55 now, so I’ve never seen this. I’ve seen some fires years ago, I think in the southern part of West Virginia, and you can see some smoke, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it here. This is by far the worst.”

Dr. Eric Fitch, Director of Environmental Science at Marietta College, said that the reason we started seeing so much smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley from the wildfires now as opposed to just a couple weeks ago comes down to weather. “If we’re in a circulation pattern, which we are now, we’re looking at large amounts of those air emissions being circulated straight down from the north,” Fitch said.

Fitch said that the vast extent and impact of the Canadian wildfires can be attributed to trends in global temperature and climate. “We have historically had fires, had forest fires in Eastern Canada regularly for years,” he said. “The problem is, it’s warmer and especially dryer each year.”

Fitch said that as those global trends continue, we could see more serious wildfires in Canada in the years to come -- and more smoke spreading south. “Because you have variability year to year in atmospheric and climactic conditions, you are going to have some variability year to year,” he said. “But you know, it’s not like we’re going to burn out the forests up there with any one year activity. It’s going to keep coming back and back and back.”

