Ultraviolet radiation levels increase despite cloudy weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recent increase of smoke in the air makes the weather look extremely cloudy. With a common misconception being that clouds can prevent you from sun burns, people are at high risk of some serious skin issues if they do not take precautions

The ultraviolet index today reached a ten, which is the highest it can get. So when going about your summer activities, how can you make sure you are protected?

Dr. Vidas Dumasius, director and surgeon for Marietta Memorial’s department of plastic, reconstructive, and hand surgery, recommends that people wear sunscreen on a daily basis no matter the temperature, wearing protective clothing, and staying in the shade outside.

“It is important to recognize that the sun is a significant source of ultraviolet radiation. And that the clouds do not stop all of that ultraviolet radiation from reaching the earth. Given that ultraviolet radiation travels through the clouds, it is very important to develop a safe habit of using sunscreen everyday.” Dr. Dumasius said.

If these precautions are not taken, it leaves the person at risk for burns, sun poisoning, skin cancer, or even melanoma. To ensure to avoid these issues, take the necessary precautions listed above, and check our daily updates on ultraviolet levels in the area.

