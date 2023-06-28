Ultraviolet radiation levels increase despite cloudy weather

Devola Pool
Devola Pool(Sam Gottfried)
By Sam Gottfried
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recent increase of smoke in the air makes the weather look extremely cloudy. With a common misconception being that clouds can prevent you from sun burns, people are at high risk of some serious skin issues if they do not take precautions

The ultraviolet index today reached a ten, which is the highest it can get. So when going about your summer activities, how can you make sure you are protected?

Dr. Vidas Dumasius, director and surgeon for Marietta Memorial’s department of plastic, reconstructive, and hand surgery, recommends that people wear sunscreen on a daily basis no matter the temperature, wearing protective clothing, and staying in the shade outside.

“It is important to recognize that the sun is a significant source of ultraviolet radiation. And that the clouds do not stop all of that ultraviolet radiation from reaching the earth. Given that ultraviolet radiation travels through the clouds, it is very important to develop a safe habit of using sunscreen everyday.” Dr. Dumasius said.

If these precautions are not taken, it leaves the person at risk for burns, sun poisoning, skin cancer, or even melanoma. To ensure to avoid these issues, take the necessary precautions listed above, and check our daily updates on ultraviolet levels in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
One officer hospitalized after high-speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Two car crash results in shutdown of WV route 14
Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services
Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services
Wood County Board of Education meets.
Wood County Board of Education appoints a new Williamstown Elementary School principal

Latest News

Smoky conditions in Parkersburg
Officials share tips to stay safe in the smoke
Sumner School
Vandalism occurred at Sumner School Tuesday evening
Hawkins will celebrate his 84th birthday on July 1st.
Camp Kootaga scout leader celebrates 75th year with boy scouts
U.S. cities blanketed by haze
WVDEP, DHHR issue statewide air quality advisory