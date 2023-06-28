Vandalism occurred at Sumner School Tuesday evening

Sumner School
Sumner School(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sumner School was vandalized by several individuals Tuesday evening...

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board they received a call around 8 p.m. about people entering and exiting Sumner School.

Upon investigation officers found three juveniles that were in possession of items from the school.

The call they received really helped with their response time according to Chief Board.

“I appreciate the community getting involved. The caller saw something, gave us a call, and because of that we were able to mitigate the circumstance and locate the people responsible for the damage,” said Chief Board.

Chief Board went on to say that if you see something, say something; because even though they try to be everywhere at once, they just can’t be.

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to strangulation of minor
Memorial Health files civil action against Camden-Clark Health Services
