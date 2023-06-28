We Have Your Six providing signs for vets before Fourth of July

The veteran organization is helping veterans this Independence Day.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran officials say Independence Day is sometimes a bittersweet time for those who served.

Because of this, the non-profit group “We Have Your Six” will be providing signs for veterans to inform neighbors.

Officials say fireworks set off for the Fourth of July — and even days before the holiday — often trigger the veteran’s PTSD. It can also even upset their service animals.

“Just be courteous enough to maybe just let them know when you’re going to be setting off fireworks. Especially veterans who have animals. So, we know a lot of times the animals get scared by fireworks. I hear a lot of stories of having to put their animals in the basement. So, if they have a service dog as well definitely a courtesy. That’s the least we can do,” We Have Your Six founder, Gloria Husk said.

Husk said if a neighbor is thinking of using fireworks for the fourth — or even before it — to communicate with the veteran beforehand.

“Don’t be hesitate to approach a veteran and ask, ‘Hey, my family wants to celebrate a little bit early. We’re going to be doing it about this time.’ And invite them to come over,” Husk said. “It could be a veteran that lives alone. And a lot of veterans that do live alone, they do suffer from PTSD. So, maybe invite the veteran over.”

If you want to receive one of these signs, you can dial 304-966-2040.

