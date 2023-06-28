Wood County Board of Education appoints a new Williamstown Elementary School principal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education voted to appoint LeeAnn Cumpston as Williamstown Elementary School’s new principal.

She will officially be the principal starting July 1st.

The school’s previous principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. She then resigned.

The board also passed a resolution to determine accessibility standards for parking, entrances, and signage, among other things. The resolution would also have the district conduct an accessibility assessment for anything listed to check that they hold up to accessibility standards. If anything doesn’t, they will develop a plan to address it.

According to a school spokesperson, this resolution was an agreement made to avoid a court case and was based on a community member complaint.

The full resolution states that it is not an admission of wrongdoing by the district.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.