Arts and entertainment events happening June 29th- July 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Thursday, June 29th

Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Deep Dive Ocean STEAM Camp- entering 1st-3rd grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World

Jr. Chef Cooking Class: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9:00a- 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Summer Safari 9:00am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge

Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

Games Around the World-ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

What Makes a Good Snack- Bear Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Fine Arts Camp 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet and Academy of Fine Arts

Jr. Open Sew- ages 9-14 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Jr. Sewing Lessons- ages 9-14 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

June Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, June 30th

Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Deep Dive Ocean STEAM Camp- entering 1st-3rd grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World

Jr. Chef Cooking Class: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9:00a- 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Freedom Festival 5:00pm @ City of Vienna WV

Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

General Team Trivia- ages 12+ 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Roaring 20′s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Wendy McGlynn Quartet- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm -9:30pm @Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa

Oyo band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, July 1st

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Cemetery Tours: Patriots Tour 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Mound Cemetery

Lego Builders- ages 6+ 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Beginners Ukulele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Tea Rex Party 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Henderson Hall Dinner Cruise 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Freedom Festival 5:00pm @ City of Vienna WV

The Kingsmen Quartet 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church

Red, White and Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Wildfire 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Town House

Sunday, July 2nd

Symphony Sunday 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

