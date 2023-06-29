Arts and entertainment events happening June 29th- July 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, June 29th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Deep Dive Ocean STEAM Camp- entering 1st-3rd grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • Jr. Chef Cooking Class: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9:00a- 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Summer Safari 9:00am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Games Around the World-ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • What Makes a Good Snack- Bear Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Fine Arts Camp 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet and Academy of Fine Arts
  • Jr. Open Sew- ages 9-14 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Jr. Sewing Lessons- ages 9-14 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • June Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, June 30th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Deep Dive Ocean STEAM Camp- entering 1st-3rd grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • Jr. Chef Cooking Class: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9:00a- 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Freedom Festival 5:00pm @ City of Vienna WV
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • General Team Trivia- ages 12+ 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Roaring 20′s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Wendy McGlynn Quartet- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm -9:30pm @Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
  • Oyo band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, July 1st

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Cemetery Tours: Patriots Tour 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Mound Cemetery
  • Lego Builders- ages 6+ 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Beginners Ukulele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Tea Rex Party 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Henderson Hall Dinner Cruise 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Freedom Festival 5:00pm @ City of Vienna WV
  • The Kingsmen Quartet 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church
  • Red, White and Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Wildfire 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Town House

Sunday, July 2nd

  • Symphony Sunday 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

