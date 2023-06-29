Elizabeth Town Hall closed

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Elizabeth Town Hall is closed Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The closure is due to necessary electrical upgrades.

Payments can still be made online, or through the drop box in the door and at the local branch of Wesbanco, according to the town of Elizabeth.

The town will be remodeling the Town Hall over the next couple of weeks to give customers better, safer, and more convenient access to the facility.

Elizabeth thanks its residents for their patience.

