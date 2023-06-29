Elizabeth Town Hall closed

(mgn)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Elizabeth Town Hall is closed Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The closure is due to necessary electrical upgrades.

Payments can still be made online, or through the drop box in the door and at the local branch of Wesbanco, according to the town of Elizabeth.

The town will be remodeling the Town Hall over the next couple of weeks to give customers better, safer, and more convenient access to the facility.

Elizabeth thanks its residents for their patience.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal crash near Waterford
Wood County Board of Education meets.
Wood County Board of Education appoints a new Williamstown Elementary School principal
Smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads through Mid-Ohio Valley
Smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads through Mid-Ohio Valley
William "Bill" Wharton
Obituary: Wharton, William “Bill”
Parkersburg man pleads not guilty to charges including battery of a governmental representative
Parkersburg man pleads not guilty to charges including battery of a governmental representative

Latest News

Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
At least one injured in Washington County crash
Washington County man indicted for sex crimes involving minor
Hill House Pizza Pub and Sports Bar gives back to Marine Corps League
Hill House Pizza Pub and Sports Bar gives back to Marine Corps League