Hill House Pizza Pub and Sports Bar gives back to Marine Corps League

A long-standing Parkersburg bar is giving back to a veterans organization.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Hill House Pizza Pub and Sports Bar is giving the local Marine Corps League group $1,200. The money raised for this check presentation is from the annual golf tournament the bar holds at Worthington Golf Club every third Saturday of May.

Hill House owner, Bob Meadows says doing efforts to give back to those who served means a lot. Especially with him being a marine.

“Oh it means a lot. I was an old die hard marine. I was in the marine corps. And I know that whenever veterans need help, these guys here help them. They help the local veterans,” Meadows said. “It’s not just marines, it’s army, navy, air force. So, they do a really good job. So, I’ll continue to do this as long as I own this place.”

The golf tournament held by the Hill House Bar has gone on for 23 years.

