‘I can’t believe that happened to me’: Woman chased by hammerhead shark while paddleboarding

A woman in Florida came "fin-to-fin" with a hammerhead shark while paddleboarding. (SOURCE: WPBF)
By Ari Hait
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WPBF) – “Shark Week” began early for a paddleboarder in Florida over the weekend after her board came “fin-to-fin” with a hammerhead on Sunday.

Malea Tribble was on her paddleboard in the middle of the ocean while about halfway through an 80-mile trip from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Pier for an event that raises money for cystic fibrosis research.

“It definitely kind of gives you a little bit of like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe that happened to me,’” she said.

Tribble was not the only one out in the water as others noticed a shark fin pop above the surface.

“I was just kind of doing my thing, and I felt a little bit of a tap on my board, but I thought it was picking up seaweed. That happens. You can drag seaweed on your fin,” she said.

But the fin belonged to a hammerhead shark that just happened to be following her.

“I saw my husband’s face drop, and I saw him tell the captain to shut off the engine, and he then guided me to the boat, and so as soon as he did that, I knew it was a shark,” Tribble said. “And I just knew to listen. My husband jokes that it was the first time that I’ve ever listened to him in my life.”

Tribble said she stayed calm the whole time, just focused on maintaining her balance, getting back to the boat and away from the shark.

“I saw it once I sat down because it did go back underneath the board,” she said. “Oddly enough, it actually looked at me. I swear, I saw his eye staring right at me.”

After a 10-minute break, Tribble got back on her board and finished the trip.

“Just like falling in. You fall in, you get back up,” she said. “You don’t sit there and sulk about falling in. You have to just keep moving. It’s the best way to kind of move forward.”

Tribble said she isn’t letting the close encounter slow her down, she intends to do the event again next year.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

