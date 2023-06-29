Larry Johnson takes over as head coach for St. Marys Boys Basketball

Larry Johnson named head coach of St. Marys Boys Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After Mark Barnhart announced his retirement from the St. Marys Boys Basketball team after 20 seasons as head coach, his top assistant, Larry Johnson, has taken the reigns as the lead voice in the huddle for the Blue Devils.

Johnson is a 1988 graduate of St. Marys High School, and has been a coach at St. Marys under Barnhart since 2015.

Johnson learned a lot while under Coach Barnhart, and says he wants to use those teachings and put them to action as the coach of the Blue Devils.

St. Marys missed out on the state tournament in 2023, after qualifying in 2022, and Johnson hopes to get them back to the postseason, even having to replace seniors like Luke Powell, Joey Ramsey, and Chance Cox.

