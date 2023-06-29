At least one injured in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on State Route 7.

A car crashed into a truck around 3:45 p.m., on Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash occurred in Washington County on State Route 7 near Veto Road.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of SR 7.

The road is shut down as of 4 p.m., according to OSHP.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

