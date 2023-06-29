Marietta river trail work nearing completion

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Repair work is close to being finalized on Duck Creek trail, also known as the Marietta River trail.

The section of the river trail opened in October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it has been closed ever since.

The slip also collapsed the city’s thirty-inch sewer line, which resulted in Marietta building a new lift station.

Forensic engineering firms identified the problem as steel beams of the retaining wall not being deep enough in the ground.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the redesigned soldier pile wall goes into bedrock, which is said to be more stable than before.

He shared the city’s current timeline for trail reopening.

“That project should wrap up the end of July and be open for pedestrians in August. We just appreciate everyone’s patience; I know that’s been a topic of why is the city not doing anything but that is about a two million dollar project the city has had to absorb.”

The first phase of the city’s park project is also nearing the end of its first phase of street paving, curb work and ADA compliant sidewalks.

The next phase will be from Colegate drive to the Glendale road extension. Greene Street, Virginia Street and Seventh Street are some of the other streets included.

