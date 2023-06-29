New design chosen for historic Harmar Bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new bridge design has been chosen for Marietta’s Historic Harmar Bridge.

The Historic Harmar Bridge has been closed since January 2020 because of safety concerns.

The two final bridge design alternatives had been narrowed down to a replica style bridge and a more modern design.

Historic Harmar Bridge Company chair Larry Sloter said a replica style bridge is unattainable due to bridge deterioration and the high cost of making the design a reality.

“This is the seventh different usage of the bridge and the third completely different redesign of the bridge. While we all know it as the railroad bridge, it has had a lot of other uses. So, we are keeping that theme of the bridge evolving to meet the needs of the community at the time, so now we are going with the open design.”

He explained the design will allow them to re-do the function as a pedestrian and cyclist bridge.

“The good news is we are keeping the turn span which is the most historic aspect of the bridge. It’s the only one in the country that we are aware of that is still a manually turned bridge, so we are able to keep that. But the rest of the spans are going to go to the open design.”

Sloter added that saving the bridge as is would be upward of 45 million dollars, which he said is not obtainable as a local non-profit.

The open design is in the 15-million-dollar range.

