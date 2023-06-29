Obituary: Adkins, Alton Delmore

Alton Delmore Adkins
Alton Delmore Adkins(None)
Alton Delmore Adkins, 83, of Williamstown, departed this life, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with his loving daughters by his side, at Worthington Healthcare Center of Parkersburg.

He was born December 18, 1939, in Culloden, Cabell County, West Virginia, a son of the late Carl Clinton and Nettie Anna Stowers Adkins.

Alton was a member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He had been a long-haul truck driver, a professional glass blower for Fenton Art Glass, and had a special knack for fixing things.

His memory will be carried in the hearts of his daughters, Melody Adkins Carney of Evans, Georgia and Alice A. Hall (Don) of Williamstown; several grand and great-grandchildren, including three very special girls, Ayla, Emory, and Irie Wilson; and two brothers, Bradley Adkins (Nancy) of Milton, West Virginia and Dale Adkins (Dreama) of Proctorville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Burks Adkins; one son, Mark Adkins; one grandson, Wesley Mayle; and one sister, Nadine McCallister.

Alton’s daughters would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Worthington Healthcare Center for their gentle care and love of their father, especially the West Wing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg WV 26101.

At his request there will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist his family with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with the Adkins family.

