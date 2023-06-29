Obituary: Bice, Dr. Bernard, Jr.

Dr. Bernard Bice, Jr., 81, of Vienna, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born December 3, 1941, in Shinnston, WV, a son of the late Walter and Ireta Riley Bice.

Bernie was a 1967 graduate of West Virginia University where he received his M.D. degree. He was a physician for over 40 years, he not only worked to heal the body but also the spirit. Bernie knew medicine could only do so much and he always said that God was the great physician. He enjoyed woodworking, reading and gardening. Bernie was a member and former deacon for many years at Grand Central Church of Christ. He taught classes at church. God was a huge part of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen Bice; son, Benjamin J. Bice (Bobbie) of Vienna; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Daggett (Zane) of Hooksett, NH and Amy Lynne O’Neill (Sean) of Tennessee; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Sue Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Joe Spivey officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

