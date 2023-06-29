Obituary: Christopher, Wanda Janina

Wanda Janina Christopher, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 26, 2023 at Encompass Health in Parkersburg.

She was born May 6, 1926 in Saugus, MS, one of eleven children of the late Anthony and Paulina Kachocki.

Wanda graduated from Lynn Classical High School. She worked at the General Electric Co. in Lynn MA before moving to Parkersburg 1947 and marrying her husband Anthony.. Wanda retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 18 years of service. In her later years she enjoyed the game show network, crossword puzzles books and the newspaper crossword puzzle. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was active with the prayer chain. Her faith and church were a very important part of her life.

Wanda is survived by her daughter Becky L. Sheehy, two grandchildren Tyler Sheehy, Jenny Christopher (Domo), two great grandchildren Gabriel Sheehy and Aurora Lafferty and her sister in law Sarah Ruf Christopher in TX.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Christopher, Jr., and eleven brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

