Obituary: Grimes, Juanita Joy “Jo”

Our beloved Juanita Joy “Jo” Grimes passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on June 25th, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was born in Graff, MO on September 20th, 1935 to Wilbur L. and Alice P. Hutsell. Jo lived in many places throughout her life before settling in New Matamoras, OH. She loved to travel and enjoyed cooking, baking, and crocheting. She also loved to have her house full of her family. She so enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jo worked hard in her life, retiring from Ormet Rolling Mill in 2000 and then running the Video Works in New Matamoras for many years, until 2015. She loved movies, especially Westerns, and playing games. She especially loved Pokémon Go. We will forever miss her zest for life, vibrant personality, and ornery sense of humor.

Jo leaves behind her brother Lloyd “Vaughn” Hutsell (Rhonda) of Licking, MO, her daughters Brenda Shanks (Homer) of Licking, MO, Debora McGibney (Rick) of Livingston, TX, Bridget Myers (David) of Rolla, MO, and Covena Cochran (Jeffrey) of Owensboro, KY, her son, Gary P. Grimes (Tina) of New Matamoras, OH. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great children.

Waiting to welcome her in Heaven were her parents and her brothers Wilbur Earl and Payton Hutsell, her infant son, Gary W. Grimes, her significant other Howard Byard, two granddaughters Crystal Cochran-Fox and Britta Karnes, and one nephew, Jason Keith Lucke Ryan.

No funeral services are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 23rd, 2023. Details will be posted at a later date.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

