Obituary: Kerr, Edith Faye Sanford

Edith Faye Sanford Kerr, 96, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, West Virginia.

She was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on October 5, 1926, a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Mary Alexandria Coulter Sanford. Edith was a proud graduate of Finchville High School and she enjoyed visiting her home state of Kentucky.

On October 10, 1945, Edith married Bruce Adrian Kerr and the couple shared 56 years until his passing in 2002. Edith was a loving mother and grandmother.

Edith was a Methodist by faith and was a founding member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church where she served as secretary.

She sold Tupperware in her early years and was Wood County Belle twice. Edith was an avid gardener, she loved her flowers, and she collected antiques. As owner and operator of Kerr Upholstery, Edith had knowledge and experience in the trade. She shared her knowledge by teaching an upholstery class at the YWCA.

Those left to carry her memory include her daughters, Pamelia DeBarros of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sandra Gage of Elizabeth; sons, Marvin “Butch” Kerr (Beverly) of Davisville and William “Billy” Kerr (Cathy) of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Alexandria, Krista, Nathan, Jason, Carol, Christopher, and Rebecca; ten great-grandchildren and one sister, Ruth McConnell (Wally) of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by two daughters, Sheila Rae Kerr and Mary Ann McIntire; one grandson, Patrick Gage and eight siblings.

Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Reverend John Frum officiating. Interment will follow at Pond Creek Baptist Cemetery, Belleville, West Virginia. Her family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

