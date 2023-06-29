Obituary: Settles, George Gail, Jr.

George Gail Settles, Jr., of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023 at home with his loving wife.

He was born on April 14, 1950 in Clarksburg WV. He was the oldest son of George Gail Settles and Helen Frances (Zahn) Settles.

George is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen (Bragg) Settles. He is also survived by his daughter Jennifer (Rick) White of Summersville WV, his son George W Settles of Leivasy WV, his daughter Mary (Jimmy) Waszkiewicz of Akron OH and two brothers, David (Francine) Settles of Akron OH and Derald (Neva) Settles of Manchester OH. George also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his daughter Kathryn Wood.

George held many titles throughout his life, but he had a passion for law enforcement and being able to help people. Early in his career he was an officer in the city police department in Cowen. He was also a sheriff’s deputy in Webster County before relocating to Calhoun County to be closer to family. He was a long-time public servant of Calhoun as a founding member of the Arnoldsburg VFD. He was also chief deputy for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s department for many years. He later spent 15 years as the county OES director prior to taking a position with the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for the state of West Virginia.

George was an avid lover of anything outdoors. Whether it be camping, hunting, fishing, horseback riding with his grand-daughters or working in the hayfield, he was happiest when he was able to spend time outside. He also greatly enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with friends and family about years past and countless memories.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at the Leatherbark Community Church, on Saturday July 1, 2023, with visitation beginning 11 a.m. and funeral services to immediately follow at noon, with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.

Interment will be in Carpenter Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://stumpfuneralhomes.com/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.