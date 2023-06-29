Record-breaking travel weekend coming up - How to prepare your vehicle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Fourth of July isn’t just going to be busy with festivities. It’s going to be busy on the road.

WTAP spoke with AAA East Central, which covers Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, about roadside assistance statistics and how you can avoid becoming one of the numbers.

AAA East Central Spokesperson Tiffany Smith told WTAP, “We’re expecting this weekend to be extremely busy. In fact, the busiest on record.”

AKA, whether you’re on the road or in the air, expect traffic.

“We are expecting 50.7 million people to be traveling 50 miles or more from their home and that is the highest traveled by car and by air,” she added.

According to Smith, AAA East Central has answered over 75,000 calls for roadside assistance since Memorial Day weekend.

Even more calls are expected nationwide with the amount of people hitting the road this weekend.

“..., and so with that many more people on the road, were expecting to rescue more than 400,000 motorists nationwide,” Smith said.

To avoid adding to that statistic, there are multiple precautions you can take.

“Make sure you get your vehicle inspected, make sure that you check your tires and your engine and also just everything in your vehicle,” Smith said.

An emergency kit is another thing Smith suggests checking on your list.

“That way, if you do get into a sticky situation, you may have jumper cables available, first aid kit, flashlight, different things like that to help you out on the road,” she said.

AAA also recommends getting your car battery tested once it hits three years of age and annually after that.

Wishing you a happy holiday weekend and safe travels in advance.

