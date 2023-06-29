Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust.

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) – A man and woman were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Meigs County.

The Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force and Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 43094 State Route 124, in Racine, Ohio.

The search warrant was conducted on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after an extensive drug trafficking investigation, according to a statement from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Stoney Day, 42, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and trafficking in drugs.

Carissa Lane, 42, of Pomeroy, Ohio was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and possession of methamphetamine.

Two other individuals were detained and later released after the conclusion of the search warrant, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement seized five ounces of methamphetamine, a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

For information related to drug trafficking, please contact the tip line at (740) 992-4682.

