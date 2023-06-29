Washington County man indicted for sex crimes involving minor

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Washington County has been indicted for crimes involving juveniles.

Ralph Dobbins was charged with: pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony; engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor; and telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Dobbins allegedly solicited a minor for sex and viewed or possessed sexually explicit content involving a minor in May 2022.

He allegedly harassed an individual over the phone in March 2023.

Dobbins was robbed at knifepoint by a group of individuals at Buckeye Park in Marietta in December of 2022.

The robbers took Dobbin’s cell phone as well as other belongings, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Those involved in the robbery have been sentenced.

The phone was recovered by law enforcement who found evidence suggesting Dobbins was soliciting a minor for sex.

Marietta Police said Dobbins was also reaching out to other juveniles, but nothing incriminating was found.

Contact the Marietta Police Department with any information involving the case at (740) 376-2007.

