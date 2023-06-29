Wood County Commission to hire CPA firm to help with bookeeping

Wood County’s elected officials are making efforts to improve their accounting.
Wood County Commission to hire CPA firm to help with bookkeeping
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s elected officials are making efforts to improve their accounting.

On Thursday, the county commissioners approved a plan to hire local CPA firm Perry & Associates to perform quarterly reviews of the county’s financials over the next fiscal year. County Clerk Joe Gonzales says that the county had some issues with their budget planning this year. While no money was missing, he says some line items were misplaced.

Gonzales says having a third party provide guidance will make it easier for the county’s elected officials to keep accurate records. “During budget time, when we meet with commissioners, they know that we’ve done our job and they have done their job by following up as good stewards for the county,” he said. “And we know that everything is accounted for, the budget is balanced, and where the county is in good shape.”

Gonzales says hiring the firm for quarterly reviews is estimated to cost about $18,800 annually.

He says hiring them will help make sure the county knows where every penny of taxpayer money is spent going forward.

