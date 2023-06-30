American Flat Track motorcycle racing returns to West Virginia Motor Speedway

The American Flat Track series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway.
The American Flat Track series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2006, the American Flat Track motorcycle racing series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells for racing events on Saturday, July 1.

The Motor Speedway re-opened after a seven year closure in 2020, and one of their goals was to bring the American Flat Track racing events back to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

American Flat Track is known for it’s exciting high speed motorcycle races, and racers get close to the ground to make very fast turns, which make for exciting racing finishes.

The gates to the Speedway open at 3:30 p.m., and the opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
One person is dead following two-vehicle crash on SR-7 in Washington County
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
A knife-point robbery leads to an investigation into sex crimes.
Knife-point robbery leads to sex crimes investigation and indictment
Car wreck leaves one injured.
One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped
Jaden Sayre returns home with a road to recovery ahead of him
Jaden Sayre returns home with a road to recovery ahead of him

Latest News

The Parkersburg South Girls Soccer team concludes the three-week practice window
Parkersburg South girls soccer looking to get back to Class AAA championship
Larry Johnson named head coach of St. Marys Boys Basketball
Larry Johnson is the new head coach at St. Marys for boys basketball
Larry Johnson takes over as head coach for St. Marys Boys Basketball
Kodi Camp signs with Glenville State