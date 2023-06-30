American Flat Track motorcycle racing returns to West Virginia Motor Speedway

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2006, the American Flat Track motorcycle racing series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells for racing events on Saturday, July 1.

The Motor Speedway re-opened after a seven year closure in 2020, and one of their goals was to bring the American Flat Track racing events back to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

American Flat Track is known for it’s exciting high speed motorcycle races, and racers get close to the ground to make very fast turns, which make for exciting racing finishes.

The gates to the Speedway open at 3:30 p.m., and the opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

