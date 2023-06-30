Freedom Festival underway at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Friends of Vienna revived the Freedom festival in 2022 after a nearly forty-year stretch without the event.

The festival celebrating Independence Day features carnival rides, live music, and fireworks at the end of opening night.

A new addition is performers from the Cincinatti Circus Company.

Aerialist Gia Bolton shared one of her favorite aspects of the show.

“So, when im up in the air doing a lot of spinning I can’t see the reactions but I can always hear the reactions and that’s almost more fun. Theres one where I drop vertically that I don’t know where I am in space and time, but I can hear that the audience is going crazy.”

The second day will open with a parade. A motorcycle show as well as West Virginia Batman and the Batmobile will also be featured.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.