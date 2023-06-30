Freedom Festival underway at Grand Central Mall

The festival celebrating Independence Day features carnival rides, live music, and fireworks at the end of opening night.
West Virginia Batman and the Batmobile will also be featured.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Friends of Vienna revived the Freedom festival in 2022 after a nearly forty-year stretch without the event.

A new addition is performers from the Cincinatti Circus Company.

Aerialist Gia Bolton shared one of her favorite aspects of the show.

“So, when im up in the air doing a lot of spinning I can’t see the reactions but I can always hear the reactions and that’s almost more fun. Theres one where I drop vertically that I don’t know where I am in space and time, but I can hear that the audience is going crazy.”

The second day will open with a parade. A motorcycle show as well as West Virginia Batman and the Batmobile will also be featured.

