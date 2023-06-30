Historic Caldwell building included in proposed rehabilitation projects

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTAP) – State support of 38 historic preservation projects across Ohio was announced on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The historic Mills Building in downtown Caldwell, Ohio is one of the proposed rehabilitation projects.

The Mills Building is an important landmark in the Caldwell community and the rehabilitation would return vacant portions of the building to productive use, according to a statement from the Ohio Department of Development.

The upper floors of the building would include office and event space, existing retail uses would be improved, and the entire building would be provided with ADA access.

The total project cost for the Mills Building restoration would be $1,250,000.

The Caldwell community will receive a total tax credit of $250,000 as well.

The 38 projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program (OHPTC), administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

The state-wide projects will rehabilitate 59 historic buildings and are expected to leverage approximately $523 million in public and private investment.

“Ohio’s history is rich with innovation,” said Governor DeWine. “Many of these buildings were once home to the factories, shops, and offices that drove Ohio forward, and they still have a place in Ohio’s future.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.