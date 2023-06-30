Humane Society of Parkersburg is at capacity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg has reached their capacity for dogs.

On Wednesday the HSOP filled every kennel they had for dogs which has caused some issues for them.

According to HSOP Executive Director, Gary McIntyre, the state requires them to take in stray dogs and they need empty kennels to do so.

To help not just dogs find homes, the shelter has lowered the adoption fee for most of their animals.

“If you are interested in adopting this is probably a great time. We are running a special that started today (Thursday) and will run through the weekend. (It will be) $50 for a dog and $20 for a cat; that doesn’t apply to puppies but does apply to cats and kittens that are available to adopt,” said McIntyre.

If you want to help but are unable to adopt, McIntyre shared how you can still help.

“You can call the shelter and we’ll allow you to sponsor a dog. Typically with a sponsorship, someone has paid for all or part of the adoption fee. We don’t usually tell someone that until they’ve selected a dog. Then we process that so they’re not going to have to pay for the adoption, but they got the benefit of someone else’s generosity that couldn’t possibly adopt at this time,” said McIntyre.

They are also accepting donations of Purina one dog and cat food.

