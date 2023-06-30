Marietta Fire Department to flush hydrants

(WLBT)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants.

Hydrants will be flushed starting on Monday, July 3, 2023, according to the City of Marietta.

The hydrants will be flushed in the areas highlighted below:

Marietta hydrant flushing map
Marietta hydrant flushing map(City of Marietta)

Customers are advised to watch for discolored water while using water for food preparation, laundry, or other water-sensitive processes.

The City of Marietta says after flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown or milky water, are asked to flush their cold-water lines to flush the service line from the main to their point of use in their home or business.

If problems persist, call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864 for further assistance.

