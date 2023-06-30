Meet Crystal! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Crystal is four months old and can be found at the Pleasants County Humane Society
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Crystal! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Crystal is a four month old cattle dog mix at the Pleasant County Humane Society.

Crystal is part of a litter of five. She has a little sister and three brothers. One brother is adopted, but her and her other siblings are adoptable.

Crystal and her siblings are described as wonderful, like cuddles, like to play, and overall very calm puppies.

Crystal has been wonderfully socialized and is at a great age to introduce to other dogs, cats, and children.

Still being a puppy, she needs some training on the leash and is not yet housebroken.

Is there anything else? Is she, you know, good with food and sharing and toys?

She is said to have no real resource guarding, so sharing of the toys shouldn’t be an issue.

She is wonderful in the car.

If you would like to make Crystal, or any other pet from the Pleasants County Humane Society part of your family, you can visit https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ or https://www.petfinder.com/ .

