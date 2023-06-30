Multiple buildings damaged in Parkersburg structure fire

By Alex Semancik
Jun. 30, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple buildings were damaged in a structure fire in Parkersburg.

The fire started on the 1300 block of Lynn Street around 2:09 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

According to a Parkersburg City Council Member, the fire started in a house that was on the city’s demolition list.

The fire then spread to at least one other building.

The houses are still structurally sound, but there is a lot of damage inside, according to Parkersburg Fire Officials.

No one was inside any of the buildings and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

